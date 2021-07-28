NBA Draft preview: Is Trey Murphy III a lottery pick?

This time last year, Trey Murphy III was thinking he’d redshirt at Virginia, get bigger and stronger, maybe play his way into NBA Draft consideration beginning this fall.

This time this year, TM3 is on the eve of maybe being a lottery pick.

Here’s the latest look at the mock drafts:

NBADraft.net 14 ESPN 15 The Ringer 16 Sports Illustrated 17 CBS Sports 17 NBC Sports 25

Some of the comments accompanying those projections:

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: “Murphy’s stock has been skyrocketing in the pre-draft process as teams have gotten a close look at his combination of outstanding size, length and shooting prowess, which saw him convert 43% of his 3-pointers at Virginia. He is the one name teams identified as being the biggest snub from this week’s Green Room invites, in terms of where they expect him to be picked.”

Kevin Pelton, ESPN: "Murphy's apparent recent rise up draft boards is justified by his strong performance as a transfer at Virginia last season, including 62% shooting inside the arc and 43% on 3s. His long-term projection for 3-point accuracy is best of any player in the top 60."

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: "Murphy is receiving looks in the late lottery as his draft stock has exploded in recent months. As a good shooter and an intelligent defender with size, he brings the versatility to play a wide number of roles on a winning team."

Colin Ward-Henninger, CBS Sports: "I think Trey Murphy is one of the more underrated prospects in the draft, largely because he has a ready-made role as a 3-and-D wing, and he improved his stock at the draft combine. He took very few mid-range jumpers in his last college season in favor of NBA-level shot distribution."

Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes, NBC Sports: "Many assume that Murphy received a first-round guarantee to stay in the draft instead of returning to school. The 3-and-D wing has a great chance to jump into the league and have a high impact as a role player."

Story by Chris Graham