Natural Resources Committee hosts hearing on Environmental Justice for All Act

Published Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 12:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The House Natural Resources Committee held a legislative hearing on Tuesday on H.R. 2021, the Environmental Justice for All Act, bicameral legislation introduced by Reps. A. Donald McEachin (VA-04), Raul Grijalva (AZ-03), Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The Environmental Justice for All Act is historic legislation crafted after a year of meaningful consultation with environmental justice communities, stakeholders, and community leaders. The legislation is the result of an inclusive process that solicited public input and feedback to develop a tailored, comprehensive policy proposal.

“Today’s hearing on the Environmental Justice for All Act is another important step in the legislative process to move this bill forward,” said Rep. McEachin. “For too long, low-income communities, communities of color, and tribal and indigenous communities have borne the brunt of environmental degradation and injustice while being left out of crucial decision-making processes. Our bill recognizes the unique challenges and burdens individual communities face and avoids a one-size-fits-all approach. It is truly written by the people, for the people. I am proud to help lead this transformative legislation with Chair Grijalva and Senator Duckworth, and I look forward to championing this legislation through Congress and into law.”

“Putting the Environmental Justice For All Act on the congressional stage at today’s hearing is the culmination of years of dedicated effort—not just by policymakers, but by the American people who have been fighting for their rights to clean air, clean water, and livable environments for decades,” said Chair Grijalva. “Without the courage and commitment of the people living in these environmental justice communities, this bill simply would not exist. I want to thank my colleagues Rep. McEachin and Sen. Duckworth for joining me in this historic effort to create environmental justice legislation that is truly by the people.”

The Environmental Justice for All Act will strengthen environmental compliance standards and enforcement tools while promoting more equitable access to environmental amenities that help make communities vibrant and healthy places to live.

Reps. McEachin and Grijalva introduced the legislation earlier this Congress. Sen. Duckworth introduced the Senate companion legislation.

Watch the Natural Resources Committee full legislative hearing. Read the Environmental Justice for All Act bill text and fact sheet.