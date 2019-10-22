Nats World Series Notebook: Patrick Corbin out of the pen?

Published Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, 9:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez offered a bit of a surprise in his Monday presser ahead of Game 1 of the 2019 World Series regarding Patrick Corbin.

Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10.6K/9) would be the logical choice to start Game 3, the first game in Nats Park, on Friday, but Martinez said he isn’t decided on a starter for Game 3, and then answered a follow-up about Corbin maybe being available out of the bullpen in Games 1 and 2 a bit cryptically.

“We shall see,” Martinez said on that one.

So, interesting, that.

Anibal Sanchez (11-8, 3.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.3K/9) would have been your expected starter in Game 4 on Saturday, but could move up a day, with Game 1 starter Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12.7K/9) going in that one on short rest.

Martinez hinted strongly that he may go with the philosophy with his staff that he used in the NLDS series with Los Angeles.

“We’re going to play every game to go 1-0, as I talked about all year long,” Martinez said. “With that being said, if there’s a situation that we feel like a starter could benefit on us capitalizing and winning a game, then so be it. But there’s seven games, so we’ve got to be very careful of how we do things.”

Story by Chris Graham

Comments