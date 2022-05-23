Monongahela National Forest completes spring 2022 prescribed burns

Published Monday, May. 23, 2022, 6:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Monongahela National Forest successfully completed three prescribed burns on 2,081 acres of National Forest System land in Greenbrier and Pendleton counties in West Virginia in March and April.

These prescribed burns are helping to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

The Peach Orchard (1,119 acres) and Lick Mountain (405 acres) Prescribed Burns in Greenbrier County help create conditions that favor oak-hickory and oak-pine communities and reduce vegetation in the understory resulting in increased wildlife habitat diversity, increased mast, and ultimately a healthier forest. Many wildlife species prefer a more open forest floor for breeding and foraging, which can result from periodic prescribed burning.

The Big Mountain Unit 1 Prescribed Burn (557 acres) in Pendleton County help maintain the oak forest, promote oak regeneration, and will eventually increase the number of acorns, a critical food for wildlife.

Firefighters from Monongahela National Forest were assisted by several other organizations during prescribed burning this spring. Of special note was the first-time participation of staff members with The Nature Conservancy.

Through a new cooperative agreement, Monongahela National Forest and The Nature Conservancy plan to work together using prescribed fire as a tool in ecological restoration.

Like this: Like Loading...