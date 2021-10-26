MonaCoin past its prime? HUH Token making its move

MonaCoin showed great potential in the past few months but has since had a steady decline in value. Will MonaCoin be able to bounce back from this dip or is this a sign that new cryptocurrencies like HUH Token are due to take over the market? MonaCoin’s value has reduced by more than half in the past few months and HUH Token continues to drum up attention from investors who are looking for new opportunities.

The cryptocurrency world has seen a significant influx of popularity recently the popularity of meme tokens seems to be increasing exponentially. So, what is a meme token? Well, meme tokens are cryptocurrencies that are inspired by memes – these consist of photos, videos, text and more that are all intended to be entertaining. They have spread rapidly across the internet and tend to be recreated in different forms. They are reconstructed in many different forms and often spread rapidly across the internet on different social platforms.

Memes have invaded the cryptocurrency world and the first meme crypto was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Fast forward to the current day and now meme cryptocurrencies are some of the most lucrative on the market. Tokens such as SafeMoon, DogeCoin, HUH Token, MonaCoin and Shiba Inu are all very successful meme tokens.

This article explores a clash of two cryptocurrency titans, one new, HUH Token and one that has been in the game since 2013, MonaCoin.

What Is MonaCoin?

MonaCoin is a cryptocurrency that was developed in 2013. On exchange platforms, it is typically shown as ‘MONA’. The meme it was based on was a cat-like figure that became popularised in Japan, were most of its usage happens. This cryptocurrency has been around for a while now and has seen some significant success. MonaCoin has shown itself to be quite popular and successful for a while, only recently has it begun to falter. It is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, and the creators claim that it creates more blocks faster than the big dogs, such as Bitcoin. What’s more, the cryptocurrency has been approved by the regulatory authorities in Japan for daily transactions.

What Is HUH Token?

HUH Token is a new cryptocurrency that has an intelligent and simple to use referral system. This referral mechanism has the potential to shake up the cryptocurrency market, posing a serious challenge to other meme tokens. The developers have produced a one-of-a-kind system through which investors can earn extra income passively. The idea is that if you refer someone, you then get 10% BNB from their initial purchase. Both you and the person you refer will benefit from a reduction in sales tax, instead of the traditional 20%, you will both only pay 10%.

They seek to revolutionise cryptocurrency and make it accessible to everyone, according to their whitepaper. Many people regard cryptocurrencies as an elite club open only to individuals with deep understanding of the subject. This isn’t going to be the case with this meme token.

HUH Token vs. MonaCoin

Because these two cryptocurrencies are so dissimilar, pitting them against one other may seem like an odd concept. What makes them comparable, is the fact that they are aimed at different audiences. While MonaCoin is well-known and popular in Japan, it has had limited popularity outside of the country. HUH Token, on the other hand, will be fresh to the market and aims to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to the public. It hopes to attract investors from all walks of life, including people who are unfamiliar with cryptocurrency. This might give HUH Token the upper hand against MonaCoin as the cryptocurrency world grows in popularity, and more people than ever are eager to participate. Consequently, first-time investors are more inclined to invest in a meme token that is user-friendly and open to everybody. MonaCoin has a large user base in Japan, but this is likely to place the cryptocurrency in an isolated box and prevent it from achieving major success outside of the country.

