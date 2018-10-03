Men’s soccer: No. 10 UVA rallies, tops No. 22 Wright State, 2-1

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

No. 10 UVA (6-0-2) trailed for only the second time this season but scored the final two goals to come away with a 2-1 victory over No. 22 Wright State (8-1-1) at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night.

Freshman Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) broke the 1-1 tie in the 57th minute after he corralled the rebound off his own blocked shot and rocketed his first career goal past Raider goalkeeper Joel Sundell.

Wright State got on the board first with a goal in the 12th minute on a ball that was chipped over Virginia goalie Colin Shutler’s head, only to drop just under the crossbar for the game’s first tally. The goal was the first conceded by the Cavalier defense in 484 minutes.

“After they scored, the 25 minutes of the first half I thought we were all over them until we scored that first goal,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “I think it was important to score before the half and I believe the momentum carried over into the second half. I give them (Wright State) a lot of credit, they came out and really went for it and scored a great goal.”

Virginia regrouped and ended up out-shooting the Raiders, 8-5 over the first 45 minutes of action. The Cavaliers were able to break through in the 40th minute and level the game at one on the fourth goal of the season by Cabrel Happi Kamseu (Harare, Zimbabwe). Sophomore Joe Bell (Wanaka, New Zealand) found the head of Happi Kamseau on a restart near the top of the box. Bell has assisted on a goal in each of his last four games.

Wright State did not go away quietly and created two quality chances in the final five minutes of the contest. The first, a shot by Deri Corfe, that was tipped away by Shutler in the 86th minute. Less than two minutes later Tristan Lyle sailed an open look from the middle of the box over the top of the goal.

Shutler played all 90 minutes and finished with two saves. The redshirt sophomore has allowed two goals in 760 minutes of action.

Virginia outshot Wright State, 20-12 for the game and held a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.

Virginia will return to Atlantic Coast Conference play on Friday when they host No. 23 Duke at Klöckner Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. and the contest will air live on ACC Network Extra.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web