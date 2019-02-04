McEachin to host Petty Officer Second Class Megan Winters as State of the Union guest

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) will host U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Megan Winters, an active-duty transgender service member, as his State of the Union guest this Tuesday.

McEachin will recognize Petty Officer Winters for her nearly six years of service in the United States Navy, and to bring greater visibility to other transgender service members currently serving our country.

“As many as 15,000 transgender individuals currently serve in the U.S. military, and they deserve our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Congressman McEachin. “Unlike our current commander in chief, I will always support and defend the brave members of our military.”

During his tenure in Congress, Rep. McEachin has been vocal against President Trump’s shameful and baseless transgender military ban as it implicitly denies the value of transgender service members, and it questions the professionalism of those who serve beside them.

Congressman McEachin has stood against the abhorrent transgender service members ban since day one by repeatedly urging the Trump Administration to abandon this misguided decision as well as by fighting against this ban in the 2017 and 2018 National Defense Authorization Acts.