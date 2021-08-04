McEachin, Kelly, Clarke, Davis write letter in support of PBI grant applications

Published Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, 8:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Donald McEachin (VA-04), Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), Yvette Clarke (NY-09) and Danny Davis (IL-07) led 12 of their Congressional Black Caucus colleagues in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in support of Predominately Black Institutions’ ability to apply for federal grant funding.

“PBIs must serve a student population that is at least 40 percent Black and 50 percent low-income or first-generation, making them a critical lifeline for their student populations’ preparation, growth and success,” wrote the Members. “Given the severe financial challenges facing PBIs, we respectfully request that you follow the intention of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and no longer consider the wait-out period for PBIs applying for Strengthening Institutions Programs grants and PBI formula grants.”

The ability of PBIs to apply for the Strengthening Institutions Programs grants and PBI formula grants is critical for the continued service of disproportionately low-income and first-generation students. The waiver is especially important to improve educational access for students attending PBIs and to strengthen these institutions in response to financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full text of the letter is available here.