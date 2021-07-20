McEachin introduces resolution urging action on maternal mortality crisis

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) introduced a resolution recognizing the maternal mortality health crisis affecting women in Virginia and across the nation.

The resolution urges federal action to lower maternal mortality and morbidity rates and mitigate stark race-based disparities in maternal health outcomes.

“As the father to two daughters, the maternal mortality crisis is personal to me. The United States has the highest maternal morbidity rates of any developed country, and the issue impacts women across the nation,” said McEachin. “Racial disparities in maternal health outcomes are evidence of long-standing inequities in our health care system and must be addressed. I will continue working with advocates in Virginia and my colleagues in Congress to lower maternal mortality rates throughout the country.”

Rep. McEachin is a proud member of the Black Maternal Health Caucus. The resolution is currently co-sponsored by Reps. Robin Kelly (IL-02), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), and Lauren Underwood (IL-14).

