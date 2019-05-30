McEachin congratulates school districts for recognition as Best Communities for Music Education

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) congratulated two school districts, Henrico County Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools, in his congressional district that were recognized as Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

“Exposing children to music is extremely valuable for their development in so many ways,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Music has been shown to aid in language development, memory, gross and small motor skills and exposes young people to diverse cultures and communities. Students who experience music performance or appreciation score higher on the SAT.

“I am so pleased and proud that both these school districts are providing our students with this important supplemental learning that will help them succeed. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chesapeake and Henrico schools on receiving this honor.”

