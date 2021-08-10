McAuliffe campaign requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

Published Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, 8:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases related to the spread of the delta variant, the Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign today announced it is requiring all campaign staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“In the interest of public health and the safety and wellbeing of our team, Terry for Virginia has made the decision to require full vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment with the campaign,” spokesperson Chris Bolling said.

“The only way we’re going to truly end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible. The health, safety and wellbeing of our staff, supporters and volunteers is our top priority, and this is another important step to protect our community and get through this pandemic,” Bolling said.