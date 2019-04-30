May 2019 event calendar at Waynesboro Public Library

Events

Community Yard Sale & Book Sale

Saturday, May 4, 8:00 a.m. – Noon

Do you love bargains? Come by the library for an indoor/outdoor twofer: a community yard sale combined with a Friends of the Library 50¢ book sale and raffle. You can even sell your items at the yard sale for just $15 for a 10’ x 10’ booth (tables available for an added fee)—register in advance for your booth at the circulation desk.

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. until our supply runs out

The library is joining comic book shops across North America and around the world to give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into the library. Limit of one child, teen or adult rated comic per person, while our supply lasts.

Nefarious Documentary Screening & Discussion

Tuesday, May 14, 6:30 p.m.

Nefarious: Merchant of Souls is about modern human trafficking and sexual slavery in the United States and around the world. Screening will be followed by a discussion with two FBI agents on how to fight modern slavery. Co-sponsored by the Richmond Justice Initiative and the Waynesboro/Augusta Women’s Club.

Meditation for Stress Reduction

Tuesday, May 21, 7:00 p.m.

Explore the healing power of meditation and learn how to create peace in your life in spite of the stress around you. This simple technique can be practice daily for health, serenity and joy. First-hand demonstration facilitated by Gerry Gorman, longtime meditator.

Midday Music: GypsyTown

Wednesday, May 22, 12:00 p.m.

Enjoy live acoustic music with Cheryl Sule and Rick Cash. This popular Harrisonburg band blends rock, pop, and blues into something for everyone including original tunes! As seen on Hey Virginia on Virginia Public Television. Light lunch provided.

Technology Classes

Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library at 540-942-6746, or registering at the front desk.

Intro to Excel

Friday, May 3, 11:00 a.m.

Learn how to use Microsoft Excel’s cells, worksheets, and workbooks easily to manipulate, calculate, and format numbers and other types of data. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Intermediate Excel

Friday, May 17, 11:00 a.m.

Add to your basic skills with Microsoft Excel, including using tools such as autocomplete, formulas, comments, titles, charts and graphs. A basic knowledge of Excel is needed. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, May 10, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Great Decisions Discussion Group

2nd Mondays, 1:30 p.m.

Learn about the most critical global issues facing American today. Participants read 12-16 page articles in the Great Decisions Briefing Book (available in the library or purchase your own copy) which provides background information, expert analysis, and suggested discussion questions on topics such as global health, Russia’s policies, military engagement, or China & America. Then, meet with others to discuss. This program is part of America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. If you enjoy the Great Decisions on PBS, this is the group for you!

Science Fiction Fan Club

Drop In: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Meetings: 4th Saturdays, 1 – 4p.m. (June 29 & July 27)

All-ages fandom group for everything sci fi—books, movies, television, cosplay, comics and more.

Weekly Programs

No children’s programs May 20-31

Monday

9:30 a.m., Swing and Sway.

This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

NEW TIME!

First Tuesdays each month, 6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. (Ages 5-12) are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m., Junior Masterminds

Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for Masterminds (ages 0-5) this program is for you.

Saturday

NEW TIME!

Third Saturdays each month, 9:30 a.m., Saturday Happy Tales.

A story, a snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

