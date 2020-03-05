Mary Baldwin University freezes tuition for third straight year

The Mary Baldwin University Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition for all students in the 2020–2021 academic year.

A key reason the school has been able to keep costs for students in line: MBU has seen two straight years of record-breaking enrollment of first-year students and is on track to meet enrollment goals in fall 2020.

“Putting students first means taking into consideration the challenge of funding up front investment in a college degree,” said MBU President Dr. Pamela R. Fox. “We are fortunate that we are in a position to once again help manage that burden for them and for their families.”

This marks the third year in a row that costs have held steady for its undergraduate residential and online students.

MBU provides financial aid to nearly every one of its students. With MBU’s undergraduate tuition at $30,690, and the average aid package providing about $22,000, Mary Baldwin’s cost remains competitive with Virginia’s public colleges and universities. The Commonwealth of Virginia also provides $3,400 for undergraduate students that attend private universities through the Tuition Assistance Grant.

According to the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia, tuition rates this year rose at an average of 1.2 percent at Virginia’s four-year colleges and universities.

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton; at its nearby Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences campus in Augusta County; and online.

