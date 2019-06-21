Lynchburg Hillcats blanked by Dash in second-half opener

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped their first game out of the All-Star Break on Thursday night, falling to the Winston-Salem Dash, 3-0.

The Hillcats (32-35, 0-1) were shut out for the ninth time this season as Winston-Salem’s (36-27, 1-0) early runs proved to be all that the White Sox affiliate needed.

In the bottom of the first inning, Tyler Frost and Mitch Roman knocked back-to-back singles to put two aboard. With one out, Craig Dedalow brought home Frost on a ground ball and Zach Remillard hit an RBI single to score Roman for a 2-0 Dash lead.

Winston-Salem added its final run in the second. Yeyson Yrizarri reached on a fielder’s choice and went first-to-third on a single by Frost. Roman followed by ripping an RBI single to left, scoring Yrizarri to widen the gap to 3-0, capping the scoring.

Lynchburg did not tally a hit after the first inning, as the club matched a season low with two hits. Dash pitching retired 25 of the final 27 Hillcats hitters they faced on Thursday.

Kirk McCarty (Loss, 0-1) started and pitched two innings, allowing all three runs on six hits. Hector Hernandez fired five shutout frames in relief. He struck out seven and retired 11 of the final 13 hitters he faced. Riley Echols tossed a scoreless ninth.

Kade McClure (Win, 1-0) spun six scoreless frames. He scattered just two hits and struck out three. Bennett Sousa worked a clean seventh inning and Vince Arobio (Save, 1) struck out five of the six hitters he faced to lock down the win.

The two teams will continue their series on Friday with the second game of the four-game set. Lynchburg will send right-hander Justin Garza (3-5, 4.90) to the mound against Winston-Salem lefty Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 5.04). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Lynchburg returns home on Monday, June 24 to begin a seven-game homestand starting with the Frederick Keys. Homestand highlights include Kids-Eat-Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, and Grateful Dead Night featuring a pre-game cover band performance on Friday, June 28.

