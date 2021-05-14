Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 17-21
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr- Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk construction. Lane closures, delays. Estimated completion November 2021.
Route 60 (686-605) – Crew will work storm drain & pipe, remove brush. Pilot truck/flaggers. Route 130 over RR, w of Madison Heights –Bridgework, single 10’ lane with signal.
Route 130 (685-679) – Alternating flagging operations during shoulder widening operations.
Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One lane controlled by signal.
Route 743 – Rural Rustic project will take place.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 – Shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Estimated completion – Nov 2021.
Buckingham County:
Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021.
Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.
Campbell County:
Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.
Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) & 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.
Route 29 near Route 460 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.
Charlotte County:
Route 58- Crew will perform long line painting.
Cumberland County:
Halifax County:
Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.
Routes 501 & 601 – Passing lane project. Expect delays, lane closures & temporary detours. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023. Speed limit reduced. Route 601 connections to 501 closed.
Route 626 – Alignment improvements.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave – Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad underway. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed 45 mph. Completion July 31, 2023.
Nelson County:
Route 250 – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed bet. Route 6 in Nelson & Route 750, w of Route 151. Use I-64 to cross Afton Mtn.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.
Route 29 S (643-931), Gretna AHQ – Crew will perform asphalt work in right lane.
Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of the crew.
Route 640, Gretna AHQ –Widening project.
Route 855 (621-621) – Closed for bridge repairs. Detour 621, 856, 622- 855. Comp. June 4.
Route 1308 (40-1310) – Closed thru July 9 for culvert replacement. Detour: 1310, 792, 29 Bus, 40 and back to 1308.
Prince Edward County:
Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.
Route 360 (704-728) – One lane closed approximately 4 weeks for bridge superstructure repairs.
Route 460 (Appomattox Co line to Nottoway Co line) – Crew will perform long line painting.
