Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs
Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs.
“Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting technology in the 21st century, developing innovative products that save energy and set the company apart from its competitors,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud that Lutron is growing its presence in Hanover County with a new manufacturing operation and creating 200 high-quality jobs that will boost Virginia’s economy and our robust manufacturing sector.”
Lutron has been a fixture in Hanover County for many years.
“It is exciting to see them invest in a manufacturing facility in our industrial park along Lakeridge Parkway and to have quality jobs created for the citizens of Hanover County and the Greater Richmond region,” said Faye Prichard, Ashland district representative for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “Due to our favorable business climate and low cost to do business, we continue to see significant growth in the cultivation of our existing businesses, which we recognize are the backbone of our community.”
A family-owned company founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics manufactures lighting controls, automated shading solutions, and intelligent lighting fixtures for residential and commercial applications.
Headquartered in Coopersburg, Pa., the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in 100+ countries. In the U.S. alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County to secure the project for Virginia.
Gov. Youngkin approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s opportunity fund to assist Hanover County with the project.
Funding and services to support Lutron Electronics’ employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia jobs investment program.