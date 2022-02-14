Luria, Scott highlight bipartisan infrastructure law investments in Coastal Virginia

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) joined a roundtable discussion Monday to highlight federal investments to modernize and improve infrastructure at the Port of Virginia and Coastal Virginia.

The Port of Virginia and Coastal Virginia will benefit from nearly $70 billion in combined funding to dredge and widen the harbor in Norfolk, support projects that reduce carbon emissions, and initiate construction on coastal resiliency infrastructure to combat climate change.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Hampton Roads and Virginia by modernizing the Port of Virginia, addressing our infrastructure needs and investing in the future of Coastal Virginia,” Rep. Luria said. “The Port of Virginia is a lifeline for Coastal Virginia–it’s one of our most powerful economic engines in the region. The BIL investments in the Port and Hampton Roads will transform our region and more provide economic opportunities for generations to come.”

Last week, Rep. Luria joined the entire Virginia congressional delegation in urging President Biden to include $76.9 million for the Norfolk Harbor Widening and Deepening in the President’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget request. This critical project will expand Norfolk Harbor’s shipping channels and ensure that larger commercial and military vessels can continue to pass through Norfolk Harbor safely, especially in light of the rapid growth of vessels entering maritime trade.

Investments in Coastal Virginia

The bipartisan infrastructure law included $110 billion for replacement and improvement of bridges, roads, and other major infrastructure. It included $66 billion to provide funding for freight and rail and $39.25 for public transit. Additionally, it provided $65 billion for broadband deployment grants. These provisions will help address the supply chain backlog, which is impacting businesses across the country.

Port of Virginia and Coastal Virginia provisions

National Infrastructure Project Assistance (Megaprojects): The BIL designates $5 billion for Megaprojects. This program will support large and complex projects that are difficult to fund by other means and will likely to generate national or regional economic and safety benefits. Eligible projects would include a freight intermodal, including public ports.

Carbon Reduction Program: The BIL designates $6.4 billion for a new DOT program to invest in projects that support reduction in transportation emissions. Eligible projects include port electrification and infrastructure to support congestion.

The Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project: Army Corps designated $69,331,000 to improve navigation and expand capacity by deepening and widening the harbor’s shipping channels. This will enable safer access for larger commercial and naval vessels and provide significant new economic opportunities to the region.

The City of Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project: The Army Corps designated $249,331,000 to initiate the first construction contract of the project, which will help reduce and manage flooding for major portions of the city through a system of surge barriers, tidal gates, floodwalls, levees, pump stations, and non-structural measures.