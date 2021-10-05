Lumos, NorthState complete separation from Segra

Lumos Networks and NorthState are now a stand-alone company with the continued financial support of EQT Infrastructure.

This announcement follows EQT Infrastructure’s sale of the company’s former parent, Segra, to Cox Communications.

“I am excited to be leading a dedicated team of employees as we meet the growing demand for universal broadband with EQT’s support,” Lumos and NorthState CEO Diego Anderson said. “We are well-positioned for robust growth because we have the resources and unique capabilities to expand our scalable fiber broadband offerings to many more communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We understand the growing demand for high-quality symmetrical internet broadband connectivity that only a fiber optic network can deliver. Our fiber network accommodates a growing ecosystem of bandwidth-intensive applications, including work from home, remote learning, video streaming, gaming, and telemedicine,” Anderson said. “As customer needs evolve, they can continue to count on us for highly reliable fiber broadband services and a strong commitment to customer service.”

Lumos and NorthState currently offer high-speed fiber broadband to nearly 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina, respectively. They also plan to bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved communities through public-private partnerships, meeting a critical need for the communities they serve.

“Lumos and NorthState have significant growth potential, with an intentional strategy focused on substantial new market expansion and partnerships with municipalities,” said Nirav Shah, Managing Director and Investment Advisor to EQT Infrastructure. “EQT looks forward to working with the company to bring fiber to underserved markets and we are excited to support Lumos and North State with significant capital on their accelerated growth journey.”