Lowe’s to establish holding facility in Suffolk, create 100 jobs

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., a large home improvement retailer, will establish a coastal holding facility in the City of Suffolk, which will create 100 new jobs.

The facility will be located in the Virginia Port Logistics Park and will receive imported goods through The Port of Virginia to supply regional distribution facilities.

“As we work to enhance Lowe’s supply chain capabilities, which includes expanding our coastal holding facility network, this new facility in Suffolk will complement the 69 stores Lowe’s operates across Virginia by enabling us to better manage imported product flow,” said Don Frieson, executive vice president of supply chain at Lowe’s. “We selected Virginia and the City of Suffolk because of its proximity to The Port of Virginia, as well as the uniquely skilled workforce in the local area. This coastal holding facility is part of an ongoing investment in Lowe’s supply chain to better serve our stores and customers.”

Lowe’s currently employs more than 11,000 associates in Virginia, primarily through its retail establishments.

“Welcoming a major distribution facility for a FORTUNE® 50 company of Lowe’s caliber is a testament to Virginia’s world-class port, transportation infrastructure, and supply chain ecosystem advancing the logistics industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are confident Lowe’s will find this strategic location and the exceptional workforce in Hampton Roads beneficial to achieving its goals and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick points to a growing momentum in the supply chain sector for Virginia as reason for companies like Lowe’s to choose Virginia for their distribution needs.

“More than 4,600 supply chain operations are located throughout the Commonwealth, which has emerged as America’s East Coast logistics hub, and the company’s new operation in the Virginia Port Logistics Park will provide direct access to critical customer markets,” Merrick said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support Lowe’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.