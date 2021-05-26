Long ball keys Richmond Flying Squirrels to 6-3 win at Reading

Two home runs and a pair of two-run innings guided the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-3 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium Tuesday night.

The Flying Squirrels (11-7) scored twice in the second and third innings to pull away from the Fightin Phils (3-16) and secure the series-opening win.

In the second, Kyle Mottice whacked an RBI-triple that scored Shane Matheny and a sacrifice fly from Matt Frisbee pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0.

After a solo homer by Reading’s Luke Miller in the bottom of the second, Frankie Tostado launched his first home run of the season in the third to extend Richmond’s advantage to 4-1. It was Tostado’s first home run at the Double-A level and his second multi-RBI game of the season.

All but one hitter in Richmond’s lineup reached base in the winning effort. Reading extended their losing streak to five consecutive games and are 1-9 in their last 10.

After Tostado’s homer, Reading’s Colby Fitch launched his own two-run home run to center field in the fifth inning off Frisbee to put Reading within a run at 4-3. All of Reading’s runs came off home runs.

Heliot Ramos added some insurance for the Flying Squirrels with an RBI single that scored Matheny and widened Richmond’s lead to 5-3. Ramos has racked up seven RBIs over his past five games.

In the eighth inning, Jacob Heyward zipped his second home run of the season to push Richmond’s advantage to 6-3. Both of Heyward’s home runs have come on the road and both in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Frisbee (Win, 3-1) threw a quality start, matching a season-high 6.0 innings, and allowed five hits and three runs with a season-high eight strikeouts. On the season, Frisbee has allowed one walk compared to 24 strikeouts. At the plate, Frisbee notched a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a sacrifice bunt and a walk.

Patrick Ruotolo (Save, 4) accumulated his team-leading fourth save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Reading starter Colton Eastman (Loss, 0-3) tossed 3.0 innings, allowing four hits, four runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night with a first pitch of 7:05 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Right-hander Gerson Garabito (0-1, 6.17) is expected for Richmond opposed by left-hander Taylor Lehman (1-0, 5.14) for Reading.

The Flying Squirrels’ next homestand is June 1-6 against the Altoona Curve. The Diamond will open to full capacity starting June 1. Tickets are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

