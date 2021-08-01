Local law enforcement marking National Night Out

Published Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County and Harrisonburg police have announced plans for the Aug. 3 National Night Out.

Albemarle County Police will set up in the parking lot at Charlottesville Fashion Square from 5-8 p.m. The event there includes fingerprinting for kids, q-and-a sessions with division commanders, K-9 demonstrations, an impaired driving simulator, emergency vehicle touch-a-truck and a variety of local food trucks.

Harrisonburg Police will be taking their National Night Out event to city neighborhoods, convoy style.

Schedule

5 p.m. Harrisonburg City Hall 409 S. Main St.

5:30 p.m. Northeast Neighborhood Association Community Center 491 Broad St

6:15 p.m. Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley 1330 Country Club Rd

7 p.m. Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community 1491 Virginia Ave

7:45 p.m. Mosby Heights Apartments 2510 Mosby Ct

“National Night Out is a positive event that is all about community and it is wonderful opportunity for our officers to interact with the people they serve,” said Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner. “I am especially excited to participate in National Night Out in my new City and excited to meet as many people as possible, I hope we have a record turnout in the Friendly City!”

National Night Out sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.