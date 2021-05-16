Liberty holds off Kennesaw State for eighth straight win

Published Saturday, May. 15, 2021, 8:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty designated hitter Brady Gulakowski and left fielder Aaron Anderson each had three hits and a home run before the Flames withstood a rally by host Kennesaw State in a wild ninth inning for an 12-11 victory Saturday afternoon at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

Gulakowski went 3-for-4 in the contest with his ninth home run of the season and four RBI in the contest. He also scored twice for the Flames.

Anderson also went 3-for-4 in the contest. He belted his fifth home run, drove in two runs and scored three times.

After scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to stretch its lead to 12-6, Liberty saw Kennesaw State rally in the bottom of the ninth, scoring five runs on two home runs with two out, before recording the final out for the victory.

Liberty runs its winning streak to eight straight games. The Flames move to 35-11 overall and 19-1 in ASUN action. Kennesaw State drops to 26-19 overall and 12-8 in the ASUN.

Related

Comments