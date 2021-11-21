Liberty drops second straight, 76-60, to Manhattan

Liberty’s sluggish start in the final game of the ASUN/MAAC Challenge proved to be the difference maker Saturday night at the HP Field House as the Flames fell to Manhattan, 76-60.

Liberty is now 1-3 on the season while Manhattan improves to 4-1.

After leading for a majority of the first half, Manhattan was able to end the half on a 13-2 run to go into the break with a 28-17 lead. Liberty struggled from the three-point line, shooting 0-8 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Jaspers had a balanced scoring attack in the first half as six players scored led by Jose Perez’s eight points.

Manhattan continued to extend its lead early in the second half, as the Jaspers’ largest lead came with 6:26 left in the game (69-40). Liberty did its best to cut into Manhattan’s lead, as the Flames cut Manhattan’s lead to 16 points to end the game.

Keegan McDowell led the way for the Flames in the second half, scoring 11 points with a trio of makes from beyond the arc.

