Legislation would ban cosmetics testing on animals

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rob Portman (R-OH), and Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), are leading an effort to reintroduce the Humane Cosmetics Act.

The legislation would end safety testing of cosmetic products on animals and prohibit the sale of products developed using animal testing in the United States.

“Congress must bring an end to the cruel and outdated practice of animal testing,” said Rep. Beyer, “Advances in the cosmetics industry have already made the process unnecessary by offering safer and more scientifically sound methods. By passing the Humane Cosmetics Act, we are outlawing an obsolete and inhumane practice without damaging American businesses. I thank my colleagues in both parties and chambers for their support of the Humane Cosmetics Act, which I hope will receive swift consideration.”

The Humane Cosmetics Act is supported by a number of animal protection organizations, and by prominent industry leaders.

“Cosmetics markets around the globe are closing the door on outdated animal tests and the United States must keep pace,” said Sara Amundson, President of Humane Society Legislative Fund. “Non-animal methodologies are faster, less expensive and scientifically superior, and that’s why we were able to secure the endorsement of the cosmetics industry itself. We thank Sens. Cory Booker, Rob Portman, John Hickenlooper, Susan Collins, and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Don Beyer, Vern Buchanan, Paul Tonko, Ken Calvert, and Tony Cárdenas for their leadership on the Humane Cosmetics Act, which will align the United States with 41 countries and eight states that have already passed laws to end the cruel and unnecessary use of animals in cosmetics testing.”

“For nearly four decades, cosmetics and personal care products companies have been at the forefront in reducing the use of animals in product safety testing,” said Lezlee Westine, president and CEO of the Personal Care Products Council. “We are proud to support the Humane Cosmetics Act, which takes us closer to eliminating new cosmetics animal testing and promoting recognition and acceptance of alternative approaches in the continued development of safe and innovative beauty and personal care products.”

Cruelty Free International Chief Executive Michelle Thew said, “Cruelty Free International applauds this renewed effort to bring an end to animal testing for cosmetics across the United States. This will match the progress made at the state level and around the world as consumers, companies, regulators and advocates come together to achieve a common goal of ensuring that animals won’t suffer for the sake of cosmetics anywhere.”

“P&G has invested over $450 million through research and partnerships for alternatives to animal testing and is calling for an end to all animal testing of cosmetic products globally. We’re proud to support the US Humane Cosmetics Act,” said Espe Troyano, Ph.D, Procter & Gamble’s Vice-President for Global Beauty Skin and Personal Care.

Text of the Humane Cosmetics Act is available here.

