Latest on delta variant: Augusta County caseload still alarmingly high
Augusta County continues to lead the region, and far outpace the rest of the state, in new COVID-19 cases.
Augusta County is averaging 108.7 new COVID cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data dashboard.
This is nearly three times the state average of 37.7 new COVID cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
Woo, boy.
Numbers from across the region:
- Augusta County: 108.7
- Staunton: 64.8
- Waynesboro: 51.1
- Albemarle County: 29.0
- Charlottesville: 60.3
- Nelson County: 51.0
- Harrisonburg: 88.8
- Rockingham County: 51.9
- Buena Vista: 52.7
- Lexington: 66.1
- Rockbridge County: 33.9
Now, to the latest adult population vaccination numbers:
- Augusta County: 61.6 percent one dose, 57.0 percent fully vaccinated
- Staunton: 71.8 percent one dose, 65.8 percent fully vaccinated
- Waynesboro: 70.3 percent one dose, 64.1 percent fully vaccinated
- Albemarle County: 81.5 percent one dose, 74.8 percent fully vaccinated
- Charlottesville: 69.6 percent one dose, 63.1 percent fully vaccinated
- Nelson County: 74.2 percent one dose, 67.6 percent fully vaccinated
- Harrisonburg: 56.2 percent one dose, 50.7 percent fully vaccinated
- Rockingham County: 60.2 percent one dose, 55.1 percent fully vaccinated
- Buena Vista: 61.9 percent one dose, 55.4 percent fully vaccinated
- Lexington: 56.2 percent one dose, 51.7 percent fully vaccinated
- Rockbridge County: 63.0 percent one dose, 57.9 percent fully vaccinated
Story by Chris Graham