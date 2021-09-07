Latest on delta variant: Augusta County caseload still alarmingly high

Augusta County continues to lead the region, and far outpace the rest of the state, in new COVID-19 cases.

Augusta County is averaging 108.7 new COVID cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data dashboard.

This is nearly three times the state average of 37.7 new COVID cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

Woo, boy.

Numbers from across the region:

Augusta County: 108.7

Staunton: 64.8

Waynesboro: 51.1

Albemarle County: 29.0

Charlottesville: 60.3

Nelson County: 51.0

Harrisonburg: 88.8

Rockingham County: 51.9

Buena Vista: 52.7

Lexington: 66.1

Rockbridge County: 33.9

Now, to the latest adult population vaccination numbers:

Augusta County: 61.6 percent one dose, 57.0 percent fully vaccinated

Staunton: 71.8 percent one dose, 65.8 percent fully vaccinated

Waynesboro: 70.3 percent one dose, 64.1 percent fully vaccinated

Albemarle County: 81.5 percent one dose, 74.8 percent fully vaccinated

Charlottesville: 69.6 percent one dose, 63.1 percent fully vaccinated

Nelson County: 74.2 percent one dose, 67.6 percent fully vaccinated

Harrisonburg: 56.2 percent one dose, 50.7 percent fully vaccinated

Rockingham County: 60.2 percent one dose, 55.1 percent fully vaccinated

Buena Vista: 61.9 percent one dose, 55.4 percent fully vaccinated

Lexington: 56.2 percent one dose, 51.7 percent fully vaccinated

Rockbridge County: 63.0 percent one dose, 57.9 percent fully vaccinated

Story by Chris Graham