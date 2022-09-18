Last-second UVA field goal denies ODU Monarchs chance at rare ACC in-state sweep
ODU was 61 seconds away from completing an in-state ACC football sweep on Saturday. The Monarchs scored late to take a 14-13 lead over Virginia, two weeks after posting a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech in Norfolk, the program’s second win over the Hokies in four years.
Unfortunately for ODU, the mistake-prone Cavaliers offense got things going in the right direction just in time.
After putting just 13 points on the scoreboard through the first 59 minutes of play, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong stepped up, leading the ‘Hoos down the field on a crisp six-play, 56-yard drive that set up a 26-yard field-goal try from Brendan Farrell with two seconds left.
It wasn’t a given, however, as Farrell had just missed a 36-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.
This time, Farrell put the ball between the uprights, and allowed Virginia to avoid the upset bid by ODU with a dramatic 16-14 win.
Monarchs quarterback Hayden Wolff had led a frenetic 11-play, 80-yard drive that gave ODU its first lead of the game. The touchdown came on an 18-yard strike to tight end Zack Kuntz.
Special teams let ODU down on the ensuing kickoff, as Virginia returned the ball to the 37, giving Armstrong and the Cavaliers great field position with 55 seconds left.
Virginia used six plays to put Farrell in a position for redemption, and he got it, splitting the uprights as time expired giving UVA the win.
“This one hurts,” said Wolff, who passed for 235 yards and two scores. “We fought to the end on offense and defense. The defense kept us in the game, the whole game. “
The ODU offense, which had been stymied by the suddenly revitalized Virginia defense until the final drive, showed its poise when it mattered most.
“Ultimately, we didn’t score enough points on offense, and then at the end of the game on defense, Armstrong made some plays to get them in scoring position,” ODU coach Rick Rahne said.
For periods of time, the Monarchs were their own worst enemy. A fourth-and-one near midfield to open the second half turned into a fourth-and-six and a punt when a Monarch moved before the snap.
A Virginia punt from its own end zone was recovered by the Cavaliers at the ODU 49 after an ODU player encountered the ball. Seconds later, what would have been an Armstrong incompletion became a first down when ODU was flagged for roughing, leading to a Virginia field goal.
Despite the mistakes, there were positives for the Monarchs. After mustering just 15 rushing yards last week in a 39-21 loss to East Carolina, ODU had 89 rushing yards against Virginia on Saturday.
Arkansas State visits Norfolk on Saturday for the Sun Belt opener for ODU.