NFL

Lamar Jackson throws for four TDs, runs for another: Baltimore defeats New England, 37-26

Last updated:
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
(© Jamie Lamor Thompson – Shutterstock)

Lamar Jackson accounted for five touchdowns, and the Baltimore Ravens moved to 2-1 on this young NFL season, beating the New England Patriots 37-26.

Mac Jones, the New England quarterback, left the game with an injury, limping off the field, and he was reportedly screaming in pain when being carried down the stairs at the stadium into the locker room.

After a heartbreaking loss at home to the Miami Dolphins last week, the Ravens bounced back in a big way, moving into first place in the AFC North alongside the Cleveland Browns.

Why the Ravens won

The balance on offense. Jackson went 18-for-29 for 218 yards and four touchdowns, and he also rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries. The team ran for 188 yards overall and kept that Patriots defense off balance all game long. Jackson did get sacked four times, but that comes with his mobility and looking to run. Overall, it was a near perfect performance from the superstar and former NFL MVP.

Why the Patriots lost

Well, it was the defense. They got pressure but struggled when Jackson got out of the pocket and was still able to pass. The Pats did put up 447 yards, outgaining the Ravens, but Jones ended up throwing three interceptions on the day, which was the ultimate difference.

Game-changing moment

At 31-26, a field goal still would have kept the Pats in it as the Ravens got into the red zone. But Jackson’s run to the right for a nine-yard score made it 37-26 with just three minutes to go, ending any chance of a Patriots comeback.

Player of the game

It’s Jackson. To have over 200 yards passing and over 100 yards rushing, especially having just passed Michael Vick for the most 100 yard rushing games by a QB, it’s just super impressive. Considering he doesn’t have a contract extension yet with the Ravens, each performance like this increases his value.

Additionally, Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise finished with three sacks.

Key statistic

The Patriots were just 2-for-9 on third down conversions, ending several drives early due to putting themselves into tricky situations of third and long.

What’s next

Baltimore plays the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Patriots face the Packers at 4:25 p.m.

Staff/Wire

