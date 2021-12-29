Join Virginia Center for the Creative Arts for a fall residency in 2022

The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts is currently accepting applications from writers, visual artists, and composers for fall 2022 residencies to take place between Sept. 1 and Dec.31, 2022, at Mount San Angelo in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The deadline to apply is less than a month away on Jan. 15.

All residencies include a private bedroom with en-suite bath, a separate private studio, and three meals a day in a community of cross-disciplinary artists.

Residencies can be transformative to an artist’s process and the effect on an artist’s career profound. A residency at VCCA gives artists the time and space to explore and go deeper into their work. Away from the constraints of “the real world” and in an accepting environment of talented peers, one can dream and create with the feeling that anything is possible.

