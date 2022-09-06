JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event

james madison universityIn celebration of Global Women in Entrepreneurship Week, the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship at James Madison University is holding a showcase to highlight Shenandoah Valley female entrepreneurs.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Festival Conference and Student Center grand ballroom at JMU in Harrisonburg.

The event includes vendor exhibition, a keynote address and networking time with light refreshments.

The goal of the event is to bring the JMU and local communities together to support female-led companies and learn from their stories.

Partners in the showcase include Women for Madison, Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

The vendor fee is $30.

For more information, visit alumni.jmu.edu

