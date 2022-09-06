JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
In celebration of Global Women in Entrepreneurship Week, the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship at James Madison University is holding a showcase to highlight Shenandoah Valley female entrepreneurs.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Festival Conference and Student Center grand ballroom at JMU in Harrisonburg.
The event includes vendor exhibition, a keynote address and networking time with light refreshments.
The goal of the event is to bring the JMU and local communities together to support female-led companies and learn from their stories.
Partners in the showcase include Women for Madison, Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
The vendor fee is $30.
For more information, visit alumni.jmu.edu