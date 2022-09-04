JMU blows out Middle Tennessee State, 44-7, in FBS debut
Harrisonburg is known by some as The Friendly City for its welcoming residents and peaceful, comforting hospitality.
Middle Tennessee State’s football team probably thinks otherwise.
James Madison University’s first taste of FBS was as sweet as pumpkin pie as the Dukes demolished the Blue Raiders at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday night, 44-7.
Transfer quarterback Todd Centeio went off, throwing for six touchdowns, tying the school record. The former Colorado State player went 21-for-33 for 286 yards on the day, while also running for 110 yards on 14 carries.
After a scoreless first quarter, JMU led 21-0 at the break and then outscored MTSU 16-7 in the third to run away with it.
While the offense was stellar, it was the defense that was absolutely suffocating, allowing the visitors to just 119 yards of total offense.
MTSU was just 4-for-16 on third down. JMU finished with 22 more first downs (33 to 11) and had the ball for 36:55, dominating the time of possession.
Wide receiver Kris Thornton had 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while Reggie Brown had two touchdown receptions on the night.
The Blue Raiders finished with just 12 rushing yards on the day, while JMU rushed for 261 yards, passing for 286.
The Dukes had 428 more yards of total offense on a night they won’t soon forget.