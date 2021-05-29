JLARC to present review of trade and transportation incentives

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will meet virtually June 7 to hear a staff presentation about Virginia’s trade and transportation incentives.

Staff also will compare the 2021 General Assembly’s legislation legalizing marijuana to the findings and recommendations included in JLARC’s 2020 report, Key Considerations for Marijuana Legalization.

The meeting will be streamed live on JLARC’s YouTube channel.

Reports will be uploaded to JLARC’s website (jlarc.virginia.gov/calendar.asp) following the presentations.

Trade and transportation economic development incentives

The Appropriation Act directs JLARC to review and evaluate economic development incentives on an ongoing basis. Each year JLARC conducts in-depth studies on the effectiveness and economic benefits of selected economic development incentives. This year, JLARC evaluated the state’s 11 incentives to promote economic activity by businesses in the rail, air, and water transportation industries and to promote international trade. The incentives evaluated include sales tax and use exemptions for businesses in the railroads, airline, and ship repair and supply industries; incentives to encourage increased cargo through the state’s public and private port terminals; and programs designed to help businesses increase exports. JLARC contracted with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service to perform the evaluation.

Key Considerations for Marijuana Legalization: Comparison

The 2021 General Assembly’s legislation authorizing marijuana and creating a commercial marijuana market directed JLARC to compare the legislation to the findings and recommendations from JLARC’s 2020 report, Key Considerations for Marijuana. Staff will summarize the similarities and differences between the law and its report.

About JLARC

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) was established by the legislature to evaluate the operations and performance of state agencies and programs. The commission comprises 14 members of the General Assembly (and the Auditor of Public Accounts as an ex-officio member). JLARC employs a full-time staff to carry out research founded on four principles: integrity, rigor, objectivity, and nonpartisanship. For more information, visit jlarc.virginia.gov or call (804) 786-1258.

