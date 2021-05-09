Jay Jones campaign releases new ad, ‘Choice,’ featuring former AG Mary Sue Terry

Published Sunday, May. 9, 2021, 1:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Jay Jones for Attorney General has released its fourth ad, entitled “Choice,” featuring Mary Sue Terry, Virginia’s first woman attorney general and the last Democrat to hold the office before Mark Herring.

In the ad, the former AG discusses Herring’s 16 votes to protect the death penalty and his continued defense of the practice during his time as attorney general. Terry also highlights how Herring created an animal rights unit years before the Civil Rights Office.

“Mary Sue Terry knows what it takes to beat Republicans and fight for working families as attorney general and I’m so proud to have her endorsement,” Jones said. “With her support, and support from Democrats across Virginia, I know we can win this primary, beat Republicans in November, and bring true justice to our Commonwealth.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related

Comments