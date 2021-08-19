Interstate 64 bridge work continues this weekend in Albemarle County

The bridge maintenance work requiring extended, weekend lane closures will continue this weekend on Interstate 64 at mile marker 104 over Route 690 in Albemarle County.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, I-64 west will be reduced to one lane at mile marker 104. Motorists should expect significant delays. Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is open to traffic as an alternate route.

Virginia Department of Transportation contractor M.D. Miller Co., Inc. of Baltimore, Md. will perform a hydro demolition of the bridge deck and apply a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

Two additional weekend lane closures will be scheduled for work on the I-64 east bridge over Route 690.

Motorist should expect intermittent traffic stops on Route 690 during the hydro demolition.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.