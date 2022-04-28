Interfaith organization releases report on Bristol Landfill

Virginia Interfaith Power & Light has released its final report on the findings of the Community and Faith Leader’s Fact-Finding Delegation to Bristol.

VAIPL released this report to the Bristol community members and the faith leaders that participated in the delegation. The report includes impacted community highlights and recommendations to mitigate the negative health impacts associated with the landfill and is available on VAIPL’s website.

On March 29, faith leaders traveled from across the state to Bristol for a Community and Faith Leaders Fact-Finding Delegation. Sixteen representatives from Newport News, Hampton, Petersburg, Richmond, Greenville and Roanoke traveled to Bristol. They met with community delegates from the southwest region of the state, swelling the number to 40 attendees.

“We hope that this report shines a light on the environmental injustice and the experiences of the Bristol community that is impacted by the landfill. It’s our responsibility as people of faith to speak out for our neighbors that are suffering,” said VAIPL Co-Director Rev. Dr. Faith Harris.

The gathering was an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity with Bristol faith leaders and address social and environmental justice problems related to the Bristol City Landfill. The top findings of the report highlight how emissions from the landfill threaten the health and quality of life of low-income, Black, elderly, and children of the twin cities.

This report is groundbreaking because it showcases how the landfill has inequitably impacted Bristol’s most vulnerable communities.

You can access the report here: vaipl.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Faith-Community-Fact-Finding-Delegation-to-Bristol-VA-Report.pdf.

For more information on the Bristol Landfill, visit the VAIPL’s website at vaipl.org/bristol-landfill.

