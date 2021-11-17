Inside the Numbers: The data that helps explain Virginia’s ugly loss at Houston

We could start with the numbers 17 and 15. The 17 is the number of turnovers. The 15: the number of made field goals.

It’s hard to win when you have more possessions ending up with the ball going the other way as opposed to going in the basket.

More numbers

0:00: Time in the game that Virginia led.

Time in the game that Virginia led. 0: The best plus/minus rating from among the 12 Cavaliers who got on the floor. It was from Chase Coleman and Igor Milicic Jr. in garbage time. The best from among the rotation guys: Kody Stattmann was -5 over 23 minutes.

The best plus/minus rating from among the 12 Cavaliers who got on the floor. It was from Chase Coleman and Igor Milicic Jr. in garbage time. The best from among the rotation guys: Kody Stattmann was -5 over 23 minutes. 1: Virginia player in double figures, Armaan Franklin, with 11, on 3-of-7 shooting from the field, 0-of-4 from three.

Virginia player in double figures, Armaan Franklin, with 11, on 3-of-7 shooting from the field, 0-of-4 from three. 1: Number of made field goals by Virginia’s leading scorer coming in, Jayden Gardner, who was 1-of-4 from the floor on the night.

Number of made field goals by Virginia’s leading scorer coming in, Jayden Gardner, who was 1-of-4 from the floor on the night. 2: Kihei Clark had a team-best two assists. Wow.

Kihei Clark had a team-best two assists. Wow. 3: The highest number of made field goals by a UVA player (Franklin, Stattmann, Reece Beekman)

Shooting breakdown

At the rim: Virginia 5-of-9, Houston 8-of-13

Virginia 5-of-9, Houston 8-of-13 Two-point jumpers: Virginia 6-of-15, Houston 5-of-16

Virginia 6-of-15, Houston 5-of-16 Threes: Virginia 4-of-19, Houston 11-of-20

Virginia 4-of-19, Houston 11-of-20 Free throws: Virginia 13-of-21, Houston 8-of-15

Points breakdown

Points off turnovers: Houston 16-8

Houston 16-8 Points in the paint: Houston 20-14

Houston 20-14 Fast-break points: Houston 16-4

Houston 16-4 Second-chance points: Virginia 7, Houston 7

Virginia 7, Houston 7 Points per possession: Houston 1.218, Virginia .758

Story by Chris Graham

