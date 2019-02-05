Inside the Numbers: Duke-UVA is record-setting ticket

Published Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, 6:22 pm

SeatGeek is saying Saturday’s game between #2 Duke and #3 UVA is the hottest home hoops ticket at JPJ since it began tracking the secondary market in 2010.

As of this writing, the average resale price is at $304 a ticket.

Here are the top five hottest Virginia basketball tickets tracked by SeatGeek:

  • Duke 2/9/19: $304
  • UNC 227/16: $224
  • Duke 1/31/15: $219
  • Syracuse 3/1/14: $163
  • Duke 2/15/17: $129

The average resale price for a UVA home ticket this season is $106. That makes this game a 187 percent increase in demand.

duke-uva

 


