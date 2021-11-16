How record expungement can benefit you

Different types of crimes happen everywhere, but some locations are more “predisposed” to illegalities. In Santa Fe, for example, the violent crime rate is 24.2, higher than the 22.7 U.S. average, while the property crime rate is 57.3, higher than the 35.4 U.S. average.

Since a lot of people were convicted for crimes, this shows up on their records, which then prevents them to get jobs or makes them lose their existing jobs. For this reason, people seek Santa Fe expungement attorneys to get an expungement.

If you are in a similar situation, you may consider getting an expungement too. This can offer you many benefits, which you will discover in this article.

1. You may have better education opportunities

If you have a great plan regarding your education, you may be disappointed to find out that your criminal record could be an obstacle between you and your dream. Usually, graduate programs are very competitive, and your record may be used when deciding whether you will study there or not. Another candidate may be chosen instead of you, simply because you were convicted in the past.

An expungement can help seal your criminal record from the public, so you maintain your privacy. If you get one, you will increase your chances of getting into the university you want.

2. You’ll benefit from more job opportunities

Since an expungement will maintain your privacy regarding your previous convictions, you will be able to get more and better job opportunities. Finding a good job is not easy, but it can be even more difficult if your criminal record is an obstacle in your way.

There are certain convictions that make it impossible for you to get government jobs, while jobs without background checks may not pay enough to help you live.

An expungement will allow you to legally refuse to disclose anything regarding your criminal past, thus giving you the chance to find an ideal job.

3. You’ll get more housing options

Some landlords will care about your past too. If they do a background check and find out that you have a criminal past, they may end up refusing to rent you a house or apartment, whether it happened recently or a decade ago. Investing in an expungement can give you more rental opportunities.

4. The negative stigma will be gone

We all know that people who have a criminal record are not viewed positively by the general public. You may end up losing friends or have a hard time making new ones, which can affect you emotionally and mentally. Even if you don’t reveal your past to someone, there is always the chance of them finding out, which is enough to ruin a potential friendship.

With an expungement, you will not have to worry anymore. Your past will be private, and you will not have to deal with people looking down on you.

So, are you convinced yet? An expungement can impact your personal and professional life more than you imagine. Consider getting one now and change your life for the better.

Story by Tiberiu Iavorenciuc

