How does your area compare to other parts of the state in agricultural production?

Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry. Do you ever wonder how your county fits into the statewide scheme? Now you can find out. This morning the National Agriculture Statistics Service released the latest county-level data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture.

See what your area is producing and what it is worth here:

https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2017/Online_Resources/County_Profiles/Virginia/index.php

Just a quick, random sample of a few localities:

Rockingham County has 2,026 farms with an average of 113 acres each. The market value of ag products is $796 million.

Montgomery County has 584 farms with an average of 174 acres each with a market value of $24 million.

Pittsylvania County has 1,157 farms, each about 213 acres. It’s total market value for ag products if $71 million

Suffolk has 270 farms averaging 293 acres each with a market value of $54 million.

Accomack County has 239 farms of about 321 acres each with a market value of $163 million.

Hanover County has 567 farms of 157 acres each with a total value of $49 million.

Fauquier County boasts 1,154 farms of approximately 188 acres each with a market value of $55 million.

