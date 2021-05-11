How does top tier CSGO lineup look like in 2021?

Counter-Strike has lots of tournaments throughout the year, and there are hundreds of teams that are competing against each other in order to reach the tournament finals and be among the top-ranked positions.

This has always been a global competition for the teams to reach top tiers leaving others. While it’s not very easy to reach the top and hold that position for long. Under the pandemic situation and coronavirus outbreak, most of the tournaments are cancelled in 2021, which leaves a great impact on multiple teams.

Some of them are able to retain their tier, while some haven’t got the opportunity to increase their ranks because of delay in the tournaments. But still, according to the previous data that is collected on the basis of performance of teams in the last 6 months. The top tier CS: GO lineup may look like this.

Tier-A

NAVI

Astralis

Gambit Esports

Virtus.Pro

All of these teams have made their name to the A tier based on their best performance in the past 6 months.

Tier-B

Vitality

Liquid

BIG

Spirit

Heroic

These teams have made their names to the list based on their performance in the recent 6 months. Some have managed to keep their position, while some have recently joined the tier by performing really well in the tournaments.

Tier-C

FURIA

G2

NiP

Complexity

FaZe

OG

FunPlus

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Mouseports

These teams are still struggling to find up their top positions in a higher tier, but it’s not easy as the current tier position holders are strong enough to beat.

Tier-D

ENCE

MIBR

Renegades

Cloud9

Sprout

Windstrike

SAW

ExtraSalt

Endpoint

TeamOne

These are the remaining professional teams that are staying in the D-tier as their performance was really well in the last 6 months, but they have a lot of teamwork to go through in order to achieve the highest tier in the tournament.

Latest top changes

In 2021, the teams that have made the latest top changes to change their position in the rankings and manage to get among the top rankings are listed below.

Gambit Esports at 1st position

Heroic made its place to 2nd position

Natus Vincere is the top team at the 3rd position

Virtus.Pro is at 4

Astralis is struggling to hold rank at 5th position

FURIA just entered the top 6th ranking

The world rankings can still change for the best teams in the competitive field of CS: GO. These rankings are updated on a weekly as well as monthly basis. No one knows who will hold the title and for what amount of time as the results are really twisty, and there is a new score of each team after a tournament.

How is the tier ranking calculated?

The world ranking for the top tier in CS: GO is based on a teams’ performance in the whole year. Achievements over the past year. This includes several LAN tournaments as well as online tournaments and matches for the teams to optimize their performance and see which tier is suitable for them.

While most of the events are being cancelled since 2020, the rankings are updated on the basis of the last 2 months in 2021 for each team. These rankings are refreshed after every 2 months based on the performance of a team in the last 10 LAN events.

This includes a 3-man core in which each team is required to have their past points retained. These online matches and tournaments include every point for each team that differentiates the tier ranking for these teams.

Conclusion

This was a discussion about CS: GO top tier lineup and ranking that has been flaunting in the past year. The top teams in 2021, according to their performance, made their names in the tier ranking. For more detail, leave a comment in the box below.

FAQs

Which is the best CSGO team in 2021?

The rankings for CSGO teams in 2021 are:

Place Team Rating 1 GMB eSports 425 2 NAVI Vincere 361 3 Liquid Liquid 260 4 VP pro 255

