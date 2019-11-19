House delegation introduces Humane Cosmetics Act

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) led a bipartisan House delegation including Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Ken Calvert (R-CA), and Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) in reintroducing the Humane Cosmetics Act.

The legislation would end safety testing of cosmetic products on animals and prohibit the sale of products developed using animal testing. Senators Martha McSally (R-AZ) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“Cosmetics testing on animals is painful and cruel, the practice is obsolete, and Congress should end it,” said Beyer. “The cosmetics industry already has safer, better testing methods that do not harm animals, so passing this bill would show moral leadership without detriment to American businesses. I thank my colleagues in both parties and chambers for their support of the Humane Cosmetics Act, which I hope will receive swift consideration.”

“Subjecting animals to painful experiments to test cosmetics is inhumane and entirely unnecessary,” said Buchanan, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus. “Scientific advancements have created viable alternatives to these cruel experiments, while still ensuring that cosmetic products are safe for human use. As countries around the world work to prohibit animal testing in cosmetics, it’s time for the United States to get on board.’’

“Thousands of animals suffer as a result of cosmetic animal testing each and every year in the United States,” said Tonko. “Numerous state, national, and world-wide movements are proving that animal testing is not only unnecessary, it is not even the safest or most viable option available. Our Humane Cosmetics Act establishes a national ban on animal testing for cosmetics, as well as supporting the development and implementation of testing alternatives that help ensure the U.S. cosmetics market continues to thrive. This legislation will restore America’s position as a world leader in cruelty-free safety methods that promote the well-being of everyone, humans and animals, alike.”

“I’m proud to be an original cosponsor of the Humane Cosmetics Act,” said Calvert. “Modern technology and methods, that cost less, have negated the need for painful and unnecessary animal testing for cosmetics. It’s time to put an end to this cruel practice.”

“I have always been a strong supporter of animal rights throughout my career in public service,” said Cárdenas. “The cruel and inhumane practice of testing cosmetics on animals is unacceptable. These tests are unnecessary, especially when there are non-animal, cost-efficient research methods that we can adopt. I’m proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in introducing this bipartisan bill to protect animals from abuse.”

“Some thirty years in the making, the partnership between the Humane Society Legislative Fund and Personal Care Products Council to support the Humane Cosmetics Act is a remarkable milestone in the fight to end new animal testing for cosmetics,” said Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund. “We applaud the strong bipartisanship leadership of the bill by Representatives Don Beyer (D-VA), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Ken Calvert (R-CA), and Paul Tonko (D-NY). Passage of the Act will place the United States at the center of a worldwide shift from animal testing to cruelty-free methodologies for assuring the safety of cosmetics. There isn’t a measure better suited to bridge the partisan divide in Washington, DC, these days.”

“For nearly four decades, beauty companies have been at the forefront in reducing the use of animals in product safety testing. We are proud to support the Humane Cosmetics Act that takes us closer to eliminating new cosmetics animal testing and promoting recognition and acceptance of alternative approaches,” said Lezlee Westine, President and CEO of the Personal Care Products Council.

Text of the Humane Cosmetics Act is available here.

