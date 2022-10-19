Menu
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon scores 16 points in Boston Celtics debut

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
boston celtics
(© kovop58 – stock.adobe.com)

For the Boston Celtics to return to the NBA Finals and win it, they know they needed to add depth, add a player who can deliver a bit of everything against some of the fiercest competition.

That guy may just end up being UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon.

The 29-year-old vet, who started his career with the Milwaukee Bucks before a sign-and-trade with the Indiana Pacers, joined the Celtics in the offseason when he was traded for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first round draft pick.

On Tuesday, NBA’s opening night, he looked every bit the part of a critical player for the storied franchise.

Coming off the bench in the team’s 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Brogdon logged nearly 24 minutes and delivered consistently. He finished the game shooting 7-for -11 from the field, finishing with 16 points. He made both of his free throws, missed both of his three-point attempts, but he also added four assists and two rebounds. He also recorded two steals, tied for the team-high and more than 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, teammate Marcus Smart.

“It’s great, man. It’s a dream to be able to play for this organization, put that jersey on,” Brogdon said after the game. “Sort of doing it in the midst of the passing of Bill Russell and honor him the way we have, it’s a blessing.”

His teammates, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, eached scored 35 points as the Celtics ran away with it in the third quarter.

Fellow UVA Basketball alum Sam Hauser played three minutes and picked up a foul.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

