HDPT seeks input for Multimodal Transit Center Feasibility Study

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation is working on a project to develop an improved passenger transfer center for its community bus routes – and resident feedback is needed.

The routes currently meet in a shopping center parking lot that offers few passenger or driver amenities. HDPT is interested in learning what features the public would like to see included as part of a new center.

In many communities, these centers are multimodal, which means they offer a place where multiple modes of transportation come together. Connections can be made between modes, such as walking or riding a bicycle to catch a bus or taking a rideshare vehicle home.

Additional modes/features could include:

taxis

intercity buses

parking

car sharing

A public survey is being conducted as part of the planning process to help determine what types of amenities should be part of the project. The survey is being conducted between June 16 and July 16 and is available online in English and Spanish at the following links:

Paper copies of the survey, in English and in Spanish, are also available at the following locations:

HDPT 475 East Washington

Harrisonburg City Hall 409 South Main Street

Harrisonburg-Rockingham DSS 110 North Mason Street

