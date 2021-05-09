Harrisonburg, Rockingham County to honor fallen law enforcement officers Monday

Fallen law enforcement officers from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg will be remembered during a National Police Week service in front of the Public Safety Building in Harrisonburg on Monday at 9 a.m.

Those local officers lost in the line of duty:

Sergeant Manuel Trenary – Harrisonburg Police – End of Watch 10/8/1959

Patrolman Wayne Stoutameyer – Bridgewater Police – End of Watch 05/25/1976

Deputy John Rafter – Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch 02/07/1983

Chief William Davies – Grottoes Police – End of Watch 07/21/1988

HPD ‘s Honor Guard will conduct a wreath laying at the gravesite of Sergeant Trenary following the ceremony downtown. The Harrisonburg Police Department will also commemorate “virtual” Police Week through its social media outlets and through memorial displays at the entrance to the Public Safety Building to include blue lights at night.

