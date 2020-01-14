Harrisonburg Parks & Rec facilities to briefly close for Gilkerson funeral

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation facilities will briefly close on Thursday, Jan. 16, to allow staff members to attend the funeral of Cecil Gilkerson.

Gilkerson, who passed away last week, was the founder of Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Department. He dedicated much of his life to improving parks and recreation facilities and programing in Harrisonburg and across Virginia. The Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center at Westover Park is named in his honor as recognition of his service to the community.

Facilities will be closed on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., but outdoor locations will still be accessible for users. Facilities closing include the Community Activities Center, Westover Pool, Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center and the Price Rotary Senior Center. All facilities will resume normal hours at 11:30 a.m. The Heritage Oaks Golf Course Clubhouse will still be open, but will not be accepting any new tee times during these hours. Already scheduled tee times will be honored.

Any programs scheduled for this time also will not take place. Program supervisors and instructors will work with program participants about any possible rescheduling.

More information on Gilkerson’s life and funeral service is available at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/harrisonburgva/cecil-gilkerson-8990796.

