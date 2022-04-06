Growing marijuana at home: Quick guide for beginners

There’s a reason why marijuana is also known as ‘weed.’ It’s because it’s super easy to grow in most cases. Complete newbies can begin with a basic setup and grow marijuana at home.

Germinating the seeds can be done using items found around the kitchen. You can plant in your garden or utilize one or two pots if you’re planning only to cultivate a couple of bushes. The options are quite varied, but it’s not difficult to get going.

The article below covers everything you need to know about growing marijuana at home. Follow the instructions, and you’ll be sitting pretty with plenty of glistening trichomes to enjoy. Let’s get going.

Which cannabis seeds are best for beginners?

Before you get planting, you need to decide what kind of cannabis seeds you want to start with.

There are hundreds of different strains, and many are ideal cannabis seeds for beginners. You first need to pick a seed type and then search for a strain you think you might enjoy.

There are three different seed types: feminized, autoflower, and regular. Each of them has different challenges for first-timers growing marijuana at home. Let’s find out more about them:

Feminized

Breeders created feminized seeds to increase the chances of getting a crop full of female plants. There’s a 99.9% chance that females will be dominant with these strains. Since the goal of growing marijuana is to get an abundance of juicy buds, this strain is the way to go.

These seeds are also relatively easy to cultivate and perfect for beginners looking to grow marijuana at home.

Autoflower

Autoflower seeds get their name because they can flower without a light cycle changeover. They’re faster than the other variants, but bringing the crop to full maturity can be more challenging.

Due to the shortened flowering times, there’s not enough time to fix anything if a problem should arise. They also produce lower yields with less potent trichomes than other seed types.

Regular

There’s a 50% probability of these seeds being male or female. They’re ideal for breeders who need the male seeds to create new strains.

If you’re starting to grow marijuana at home and only want an end product you can smoke, you may want to give these a skip. They’re fairly unpredictable, and you have no guarantees of how many females will develop.

Indoor vs. outdoor growing

When deciding to start growing marijuana at home, where you will harvest your plants depends on your environment. If you have a garden and live in a temperate climate, you can consider cultivating your crops outside.

The strain you pick will have a lot to do with your decision; some do well in cooler areas but most like a Mediterranean setting. Outdoors plantations rarely need much except good soil, fertilizer, and water.

The other option to think about is space. Plants need height to grow, and they need room for root expansion. Outside, this usually isn’t a problem but could be challenging indoors.

If you’re lucky enough to have a spare room or even a basement, you can create your homegrown marijuana set up indoors.

To harvest from one or two plants, you can even have your pots standing in a cupboard. One thing to keep in mind is the temperature and light source. Most indoor grow areas need an artificial light source such as LEDs.

The plants also have to have adequate airflow to prevent mold buildup. Another benefit of growing plants inside is that it keeps them from prying eyes.

Stages of marijuana growth

As with most plants, cannabis goes through various stages of growth. Each phase needs varying levels of care and attention. To succeed in growing marijuana at home, give your plants the correct nutrients, light, and amount of water at each one.

Germination (3–10 days)

Once you’ve decided on your seeds, it’s time to start growing pot at home with the germination phase. There are several different techniques you can use to germinate the seeds. The simplest is the plate and paper towel method.

Take a plate and place a damp towel on top. Using tweezers, put the seeds on the towel about 1 inch apart. Then moisten the second towel, and place it over the first. Cover with a second plate and leave in a warm, dark area for germination to start.

Seedling (2–3 weeks)

Once the seedlings sprout, you can move them to their final growing place. These could be prepared pots if you’re growing your plants indoors or directly into the soil outside.

Ensure that you have the correct fertilizer to give your homegrown marijuana plants the needed nutrients. During this phase, your seedlings will also need at least 18 hours of light per day indoors and 6 hours of direct sunlight for outdoor setups.

Vegetative (3–16 weeks)

In this phase, your plants grow stronger every day. The foliage and roots develop relatively quickly in your homegrown marijuana crops.

Ensure that you give your plant enough water but not too much, or you could attract pathogens. At this stage, the bushes need a higher nitrogen-rich feed.

Flowering (8–11 weeks)

The final stage of growing marijuana at home is when you’ll be rewarded with the sight of resinous buds. The amount you get depends on the strain and the environment the plants are in.

If your bushes are outdoors, the final process will happen automatically. Indoors you’ll need to reduce the amount of light your crops get from 18 to 12 hours to trigger flowering.

Cannabis growing: Easier than you think

Nothing is more rewarding than enjoying the results of homegrown marijuana. Getting started isn’t complicated, and you don’t need expensive tools or materials.

Decide if you want to grow your plants indoors or outside and which type of seeds you want to cultivate. With some patience and the proper care during each growth stage, you’ll soon be harvesting your glistening buds.

Are you excited to grow marijuana at home? Pick a strain and start planting today.

Story by Cortney Bennett, a pharmacist at I49 Seed Bank, with 5+ years in the pharmacy field regarding cannabis. Cortney constantly upgrades her knowledge and skills in the weed industry.

