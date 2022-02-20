Gov. Youngkin announces additional appointments
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
The Office of the Governor
- Susan Beals, Director of the Office of Constituent Services
- Angie Youngen, Director of Scheduling
- Janet Kelly, Senior Advisor
- Lee Jackson, Confidential Assistant
Secretariat of the Commonwealth
- Susan Gerber, Deputy Director of Appointments
- Rhonda Johnson, Special Assistant for Restoration of Rights
- Suzanne Holland, Special Assistant for Advisory Board Administration
Secretariat of Health and Human Resources
- Danny Avula, Commissioner of the Department of Social Services
Secretariat of Labor
- Hollis LeMunyon, Special Assistant
Secretariat of Natural and Historic Resources
- Travis Voyles, Deputy Secretary
Secretariat of Veterans and Defense Affairs
- Jordan Stewart, Assistant Secretary