augusta free press news

Gov. Youngkin announces additional appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 9:46 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

The Office of the Governor

  • Susan Beals, Director of the Office of Constituent Services
  • Angie Youngen, Director of Scheduling
  • Janet Kelly, Senior Advisor
  • Lee Jackson, Confidential Assistant

Secretariat of the Commonwealth

  • Susan Gerber, Deputy Director of Appointments
  • Rhonda Johnson, Special Assistant for Restoration of Rights
  • Suzanne Holland, Special Assistant for Advisory Board Administration

Secretariat of Health and Human Resources

  • Danny Avula, Commissioner of the Department of Social Services

Secretariat of Labor

  • Hollis LeMunyon, Special Assistant

Secretariat of Natural and Historic Resources

  • Travis Voyles, Deputy Secretary

Secretariat of Veterans and Defense Affairs

  • Jordan Stewart, Assistant Secretary

augusta free press
augusta free press