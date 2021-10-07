Getting the most out of distanced learning

Distance learning was once only available for people who wanted to pay a ton of money to take a few courses for college. Now, distance learning is available for everyone from young children all the way through senior adults. In fact, 93% of households engaged in some form of online learning during the past year. If you are considering distance learning , here are some tips for you so that you can get the most information and education possible from your experience.

Learning with children

You can actually start distance learning with children as young as 2. There are all kinds of fun games for children online. Very young children can begin to learn letters and letter sounds, numbers, shapes, and colors. If you are using a computer or tablet with a very young child, you want to limit the sessions to 10 minutes or less. Very young children lose focus and interest quickly, and it is important not to tax them.

When you have children who are in elementary school, you can look for activities online that will help your children with information they don’t understand, or you can find activities that enrich your children’s education at school. Your child might love STEM activities online, or a deep dive into art and music through distance learning. As with really young children, you’ll want to limit the time your child is on the computer from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the age of the child.

Middle and high school students can use distance learning for a variety of reasons. Your students can learn a language through distance learning, take college courses, engage in tutoring or involve themselves in a test-taking skills class.

Learning as an adult

Adults have so many options for distance learning. First, if you have not finished high school, you can either study and take GED courses–as well as the exam–online. You can also take high school courses to finish your diploma. Second, you can train online for all kinds of jobs through distance learning. Whether you want to take a medical receptionist course or a transcriptionist course, there are courses available online. You can also take college courses, graduate courses, or professional courses–all through distance learning. If you are taking distance learning courses as an adult, here are some tips you need to keep in mind.

First, to get the most out of your distance learning courses, you’ll want to employ your best time management skills. You may want to plot out your time in a planner or have a calendar by your workspace. Often, online courses have a day of class or class readings, as well as multiple postings due each week, so you’ll need a way to keep track.

Second, you’ll want to make sure you understand the resources that are available to you. You can get a study group together online, or you can attend online tutoring services. You’ll want to have resources on hand because you can’t always ask questions in class like in face-to-face learning. If you have a network of people around you or tutoring services offered by the university, community college, or technical program, your chances of success are greater.

Third, you’ll want to make a goal sheet or mark your goal progress using a journal, paper, or poster. Some people keep a tracker of progress towards their goal. You’ll want to mark off your success in some fashion and reward yourself when you accomplish a step towards your goal. Adult learners can use small rewards when their goals are obtained, but be sure and give yourself a huge reward when you complete your online learning.

Learning as a senior adult

If you’re a senior, your opportunities for learning are limitless. Distance learning courses are everywhere. Perhaps you want to take up a new skill, such as gardening, floral arranging, or computer skills. You can also use distance learning to learn a new language, join a book group and read novels, or take college courses. Unlike younger adults, you aren’t limited by work or kids, so you have the freedom to take whatever courses you want, wherever you want because you can involve yourself in distance learning everywhere.

If you are a new parent looking for ways to engage your child through distance learning, you’ll be able to find learning games and activities through distance learning. Children can be engaged online as well with STEM courses, language courses, and even music education courses through distance learning. Older students and adults can complete college courses, certification courses, or a high school diploma online. No matter what you’re interested in, you’ll find a way to acquire new skills online through distance learning.