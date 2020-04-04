George Mason forward Goanar Mar to enter transfer portal

George Mason forward Goanar Mar has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

The Mankato, Minn., junior played in 83 career games for the Patriots, including 31 in 2019-20.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Mason, but I’ve decided to move on to finish my career,” Mar said. “My teammates and coaches mean a lot to me and I really appreciate how they’ve helped make my experience at Mason special. I also want to thank Mason Nation for all of their support during my time in Fairfax.”

Mar scored 488 career points in a Mason uniform while tallying 254 rebounds and 58 assists over his three seasons.

“Goanar has been a valuable member of our program and has represented Mason with incredible integrity and character on and off the court,” head coach Dave Paulsen said. “He has been one of my favorite players to coach. I certainly understand and support his decision. We will miss him and wish him the absolute best. He will always be a member of Mason Nation.”

