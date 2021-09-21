Free high-grade tools for your academic writing

Don’t you know what to write about in your essay? How to create a unique paper that will meet all academic requirements? How to compose your reference list according to the specific formatting style?

PaperTyper.net is a reliable provider of free online essay tools for your high-grade paper writing. Thousands of students have already used its services and been satisfied with the results. Become one of them and make sure of all benefits yourself.

Which profound online tools are available for free?

The service offers a great variety of valuable tools in one place:

Essay editor . If you’re not so good at finding errors in your work, use this tool for advanced and accurate grammar checking. Due to it, you can discover punctuation, grammar, stylistic, spelling mistakes, and others. After it, you can count on suggestions on how to correct them and improve essay readability on the whole by reviewing explanations. All in all, you get the chance to write better texts by avoiding similar mistakes in the future.

Plagiarism checker. It's regarded as a super-efficient tool to evaluate your text. It compares your paper with thousands of online materials. As a result, you receive a detailed and well-structured plagiarism report with passages and sentences highlighted if they're not unique. They have links to resources with matches while you become informed of inappropriate citing or direct quotes. The whole process takes seconds and gives an exact plagiarism percentage.

Grammar checker. It's one of the most useful and wanted tools for those who try to prepare essays themselves. While some students make spelling mistakes, others fault with grammar significantly. To avoid these problems, you can use a top tool to find all mistakes in your essay. What's more, you will receive suggestions on how to correct it, get their explanations, and improve writing skills in general. Moreover, this instrument is available in different languages: English, Arabic, German, French, etc.

Citation generator. Formatting is considered to be the most boring and time-consuming part of essay writing. However, you will hardly get a high mark without corresponding formatting, citing, and referencing. To avoid these problems, make use of this free tool and choose the style you need: Turabian, APA, MLA, Chicago, and so on. As there're no standard style specifications, you should check these requirements and follow them. This tool generates references automatically; thus, it saves both your time and nerves.

All these services are free of charge what makes them a useful discovery for many students! Besides, they’re recommended as TOP 10 grammar tools for academic writing on a par with Grammarly, Hemingway, Ginger, and other outstanding resources.

Benefits and features of paper typer

The service uses advanced searching algorithms, thanks to which its writing tools analyze content from various academic databases. They’re full of authoritative sources of information. Therefore, you don’t need to worry whether they’re relevant and modern.

You get unlimited access to academic writing tools. It means that all features are available on a round-the-clock basis free of charge. Turn to them as many times as you need! You won’t face any limits in time or the number of checks.

A student receives a detailed and comprehensive report of his work. It refers both to plagiarism and grammar checkers. As a result, you can examine your mistakes, edit them, and even level your writing skills up.

Whatever citation style you are interested in, you will get it here. The list includes APA, MLA, Chicago, Harvard, and much more. So, you can create bibliography entries and in-text citations just in several minutes.

As the Paper Typer service provides several tools at once, you don’t have to look for separate resources and instruments. Pay attention to different writing aspects in one place and get your perfect essay as fast as possible!

All tools are available online. Thus, there’s no need to download materials or waste your time on program installation that often seems to be a big headache.

How to use free writing tools

All free writing tools are easy to use. Your materials will be checked within several minutes. Just follow this instruction:

Visit the service;

Select the tool you need depending on its options (grammar or plagiarism checking, editing or citation generating);

Copy and paste your essay into the required field online or upload all documents if you want;

In the case of the writing tool, you should decide on the topic as well so that that program could provide the corresponding research.

That’s all! Checking is made automatically. As you can see, the service works a hundred times faster than checking or editing on your own. To add to it, you can improve your academic writing skills and English. Rely on top grammar tools and save your time.

Story by Salman Doherty. Doherty is an essay writer and content curator for several educational websites and student platforms. Main professional activity as writer, editor, and creative content for students, helping them with studying, giving a helping hand in writing and editing, and finding the best scholarship programs.