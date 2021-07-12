FredNats end first half with 6-3 loss

The Fredericksburg Nationals missed an opportunity for their second series win of the season on Sunday night, falling 6-3 as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers salvaged a series split.

At 19-41, the FredNats are halfway through their 120-game inaugural season. After an off day on Monday, they begin a two-week road trip to Lynchburg and Salem.

Seth Romero looked sharp in his second rehab start in Fredericksburg, scattering four singles and striking out three over 4.0 scoreless innings. The FredNats took an early 1-0 lead on a first inning solo homer from José Sánchez, his first home run since 2017.

Mitchell Parker (L, 3-7) walked the first man he faced in the fifth, and allowed a game-tying RBI single to Victor Torres before José Rodríguez put the Cannon Ballers in front 3-1 with a two-run homer.

Kannapolis starter Martín Carrasco was relieved by Kevin Folman (W, 2-1) with two on and one out in the fifth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Ricardo Méndez tied the game 3-3 with a two-run double to right field. It extended the Fredericksburg DH’s team-high hitting streak to ten games, though Junior Martina flied out to center as Folman was able to keep the game tied.

The Cannon Ballers took advantage of some sloppy play in the sixth to score the eventual game-winning run. Harvin Mendoza singled with two outs, and Chase Krogman took advantage of a second chance after a dropped pop-up with a single to put runners at the corners. An errant pick-off throw from Parker allowed Mendoza to score, putting Kannapolis ahead 4-3.

Folman preserved the lead, and the Cannon Ballers added some insurance on a homer from Luis Mieses in the eighth and an RBI single from Samil Polanco in the ninth. McKinley Moore (S, 5) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

The FredNats enjoy an off day Monday before hitting the road for a six-game series against the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch from Bank of the James Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:15 on the FredNats Baseball Network.